Mandy Moore is engaged to Taylor Goldsmith

This Is … happy news!

Wedding bells will reportedly soon be ringing for Mandy Moore. The This Is Us star got engaged to her boyfriend of more than two years, Taylor Goldsmith, according to Moore’s costars Chris Sullivan and Jon Huertas.

“I was just in the studio with her her boyfriend, well now fiancé, Taylor,” Sullivan told ET at a soundtrack release party at Huertas’ Venice, Calif., restaurant Clutch on Wednesday.

The bride-to-be informed her on-screen family in their group chat, according to Sullivan, who said he’s seen Moore’s engagement ring, though he has yet to see her in-person.

“She just sent out an alert over our family text chain, so I can’t wait to hear about it,” he said, adding: “She just sent a photo and just wanted us all to know that this just happened, and so then we went on a response spree for about a day and a half.”

Meanwhile, Moore’s TV husband Milo Ventimiglia gave his congratulations to her and Goldsmith. “Taylor is an amazing guy. I love him so much. I love Mandy so much. I’m really happy that they’re going to be joining the club!” he said.

The couple got engaged at their home on Monday evening, according to entertainment journalist Marc Malkin. E! also reported the news, and Moore was photographed out and about in Brentwood on Tuesday wearing what appeared to be an engagement ring.

This summer, Moore, 33, celebrated her two-year dating anniversary with the musician, who is a member of the indie rock band, Dawes.

“The best 2 years. Never not smiling with you, T,” she captioned a smiling photo of the couple in July.

The best 2 years. Never not smiling with you, T. ❤️💜💚💛💙 A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on Jul 12, 2017 at 9:11am PDT

Earlier this week, Moore — Garnier’s newest spokeswoman — opened up about moving with her beau in December— and being open to sharing beauty products.

“I am happy to share anything and everything with him that he would want,” she told PEOPLE. “We’ll have to sort through that when the times come. Right now we’re just waiting to move.”

Despite her past divorce from musician Ryan Adams after six years of marriage, Moore told PEOPLE in July that the thought of walking down the aisle again is “not scary” to her.

“I would definitely get married again,” Moore said.

“My life has sort of taken unexpected twists and turns professionally and personally, but overall my journey is the reason I am here today and I feel fulfilled by everything that happened,” she added.

Earlier this year, Moore expressed her love for Goldsmith with a sweet image of the couple holding hands and walking on the Golden Globes red carpet, which she captioned with a single red heart emoji.

In August, Goldsmith called Moore his “favorite person in the world” in a sweet birthday post on the Dawes Instagram account, which featured the actress holding a cake as he blows out the candles.

❤️. 📷by @minkakelly A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on Jan 9, 2017 at 1:45pm PST

Thanks for all the birthday wishes everyone. Here's me blowing out some candles with my favorite person in the world. A post shared by Dawes (@dawestheband) on Aug 17, 2017 at 4:47pm PDT

This will be Moore’s second marriage.

This Is Us returns Sept. 26 on NBC.

