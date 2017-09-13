Larry King reveals he's recovered from a secret battle with lung cancer

In a new interview with Us Weekly, Larry King revealed that he was recently diagnosed with lung cancer.

Though the 83-year-old TV icon has since recovered from the disease, King recalled the moment that the doctor initially noticed the tumors in an X-ray.

“The doctor said to me, ‘Something looks funny.’ They said the spot looked pretty small. … I then did a CAT scan then a PET scan and then he said to me, ‘You have lung cancer, but it looks very small, in the beginning stages,’” King explained.

Since the diagnosis, King has had 20 percent of the affected lung removed. The Larry King Now host dedicated only two weeks to recovery after he got the tumor surgically removed, and then it was back to work.

“It’s fun to see where that spot was and there is no spot now,” he said, adding, “When you are [getting] a checkup, get a chest X-ray, because lung cancer ain’t going to tell you it’s there, but a simple chest X-ray will.”

This isn’t the first time that the Peabody Award-winning journalist has battled health issues: He’s previously been treated for prostate cancer with radiation. Doctors attributed the lung cancer to King’s history as a smoker, though King says he hasn’t smoked a cigarette since he had a heart attack in the late ’80s.

