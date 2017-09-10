Ousted Fox News anchor Eric Bolling's 19-year-old son found dead

The 19-year-old son of Fox News host and contributor Eric Bolling was found dead on Friday.

The Huffington Post reported Saturday that Eric Chase Bolling, Jr. died in Boulder, Colorado, where, according to his Facebook, he was studying economics at the University of Colorado, Boulder.

“Very sad news, Eric Bolling’s son, who was only 19, died last night. By all accounts, Eric was incredibly devoted to his son. Heartbreaking,” HuffPo contributor Yashar Ali wrote on Twitter. “The one thing I heard from people consistently: he was a devoted dad.”

Very sad news, Eric Bolling's son, who was only 19, died last night. By all accounts, Eric was incredibly devoted to his son. Heartbreaking. — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 9, 2017

Eric + his son. You can just tell from this pic that he adored him. The one thing I heard from people consistently: he was a devoted dad. https://t.co/S8Dhgp6bH7 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 9, 2017

Chase was Bolling’s only son with wife Adrienne. Representatives for the family have not immediately returned PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Bolling did confirm the news Saturday afternoon on Twitter, saying that he and his wife are “devastated” and that details are still unclear.

Adrienne and I are devastated by the loss of our beloved son Eric Chase last night. Details still unclear. Thoughts, prayers appreciated. — Eric Bolling (@ericbolling) September 9, 2017

While a cause of death has not been confirmed, sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ Eric died via suicide. However, Bolling said on Saturday that there were “no signs of self-harm” and that the family was awaiting autopsy results.

Authorities have informed us there is no sign of self harm at this point. Autopsy will be next week. Please respect our grieving period. — Eric Bolling (@ericbolling) September 9, 2017

Boulder police wouldn’t confirm to PEOPLE the identification of the person’s death but did say that there was a death under investigation. They directed inquiries of the cause of death to the coroner, who was not available to comment.

“It is still under investigation,” Sgt. Nick Smetzer tells PEOPLE. “The death investigation is being done by us in coordination with the coroner.”

Cops also confirmed to PEOPLE that a call regarding the death came into police on Friday and the investigation is being conducted at the 900 block on east 28th street, which is near campus.

The sad news comes hours after new broke that Bolling had been removed from his job at Fox News following allegations that he harassed colleagues.

“Fox News Channel is canceling The Specialists, and Eric Bolling and Fox have agreed to part ways amicably,” the network said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly. “We thank Eric for his ten years of service to our loyal viewers and wish him the best of luck.”

Bolling anchored Fox News’ Cashin’ In. and also co-hosted Fox News Specialists and The Five.

In a statement released on Saturday, Fox News expressed their sadness over Bolling’s loss.

“We are very saddened to hear of the passing of Eric Bolling’s son,” the network said in a statement to PEOPLE. “Eric Chase was a wonderful young man and our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Bolling family.”

Several TV commentators, including Fox News’ Sean Hannity, also expressed their condolences on social media.

“To my dear friend, please know we all love you, will be here for you and your family,” wrote Hannity.

@ericbolling To my dear friend, please know we all love you, will be here for you and your family. — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) September 9, 2017

“So awful,” said CNN anchor Don Lemon. “My heart goes out to Eric and his family.”

So awful. My heart goes out to Eric and his family. Tragedy: Eric Bolling Son Dies | Mediaite https://t.co/8DvUNqqi9M — Don Lemon (@donlemon) September 9, 2017

Bolling came under fire in August after a HuffPost report revealed he allegedly sent unsolicited inappropriate text messages to female colleagues, TIME reported. Bolling sued the reporter who broke the story in response — launching a $50 million defamation lawsuit. He was first suspended from Fox in August pending an internal investigation.

His attorney, Michael J. Bowe, told HuffPost in a statement, “Mr. Bolling recalls no such inappropriate communications, does not believe he sent any such communications, and will vigorously pursue his legal remedies for any false and defamatory accusations that are made.”

Bowe then told EW after the announcement of Bolling’s suspension, “The anonymous, uncorroborated claims are untrue and terribly unfair. We intend to fully cooperate with the investigation so that it can be concluded and Eric can return to work as quickly as possible.”

This article originally appeared on People.com