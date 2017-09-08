Hurricane telethon expanded to include Irma victims

With Hurricane Irma now barreling toward Florida mere weeks after Hurricane Harvey unleashed catastrophic devastation on Texas, there’s now going to be a need for even more helping hands. As such, the previously announced benefit telethon Hand in Hand has expanded its scope to provide for victims of Irma as well as Harvey.

Hand in Hand announced Friday that it had added a slew of new celebratory participants, including Anthony Anderson, J Balvin, Justin Bieber, Connie Britton, Andy Cohen, Stephen Colbert, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Terry Crews, Billy Crystal, Ellen DeGeneres, Robert De Niro, Drake, Hilary Duff, Jourdan Dunn, Jimmy Fallon, Richard Gere, Tom Hanks, Marcia Gay Harden, Faith Hill, Kate Hudson, Dwayne Johnson, Joe Jonas, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Nicole Kidman, Jay Leno, Zion & Lennox, Jared Leto, Tim McGraw, Tracy Morgan, Gerardo Ortiz, Chris Paul, Tyler Perry, Questlove, Jeremy Renner, Sam Smith, Gwen Stefani, Sofia Vergara, Kerry Washington, Chandra Wilson, and Rita Wilson.

The Michael & Susan Dell Foundation contributed $5 million to the telethon, with the aim of getting money directly to families in need. Verizon donated $2.5 million and will be orchestrating call center volunteers around the country. Comic Relief USA, the non-profit behind initiatives like Red Nose Day, will be responsible for collecting donations and distributing them through the Hand in Hand Hurricane Relief Fund.

The telethon will be broadcast live at 8 p.m. ET Sept. 12 on ABC, Bravo, CBS, CMT, E!, Fox, HBO, MTV, MTV2, MTV Live, MTV Classic, NBC, and Oxygen. Previously announced celebrity participants (including “appearances, performances, taped tributes and messages”) include George Clooney, Beyoncé, Julia Roberts, Oprah Winfrey, Jamie Foxx, Karlie Kloss, Matt Lauer, Rob Lowe, Matthew McConaughey, Norah O’Donnell, Dennis Quaid, Kelly Rowland, Adam Sandler, Ryan Seacrest, Michael Strahan, Blake Shelton, George Strait, Barbra Streisand, and Reese Witherspoon.