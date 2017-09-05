George Clooney, Beyoncé, and more to participate in Hurricane Harvey telethon

George Clooney, Beyoncé, Oprah Winfrey, and Julia Roberts are among the big names who will lead a telethon for Hurricane Harvey victims next week.

Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey will air on CBS, ABC, NBC, Fox, and CMT on Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET (with a replay set for 8 p.m. PT). The show will also stream on Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.

According to a press release, “Hand in Hand will bring the country together to raise funds, spirits and help rebuild Texas in the wake of this unprecedented devastation. Proceeds from the telethon will benefit United Way of Greater Houston, Habitat for Humanity, Save the Children, Direct Relief, Feeding Texas and The Mayor’s Fund for Hurricane Harvey Relief (administered by the Greater Houston Community Fund) through the Hand in Hand Hurricane Relief Fund managed by Comic Relief USA.” Houston native and rapper Bun B partnered with Scooter Braun’s SB Projects for the event.

In addition to Clooney, Beyoncé, Roberts, and Winfrey, “the broadcast will feature appearances, performances, taped tributes and messages” from Jamie Foxx, Karlie Kloss, Matt Lauer, Rob Lowe, Matthew McConaughey, Norah O’Donnell, Dennis Quaid, Kelly Rowland, Adam Sandler, Ryan Seacrest, Michael Strahan, Blake Shelton, George Strait, Barbra Streisand, Oprah Winfrey, and Reese Witherspoon. (More celebrities will also apparently join the roster.) Strait, meanwhile, is set to perform “directly from his benefit concert at San Antonio’s Majestic Theatre.”

For more info visit www.HandInHand2017.com.