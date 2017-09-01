Donald Trump spelled 'heal' wrong again in a tweet

President Donald Trump was mocked on Twitter early Friday for misspelling “heal” as “heel,” the second time in two weeks Trump has made the error online.
“Texas is heeling [sic] fast thanks to all of the great men & women who have been working so hard. But still, so much to do. Will be back tomorrow!” Trump wrote at 7:50 a.m. ET on Friday, addressing Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. The tweet has not yet been deleted.
Twitter users and media members were quick to mock the president for his mistake.
Last month, Trump addressed protesters in Boston following the Charlottesville, Virginia white nationalist violence by writing, “Our great country has been divided for decades. Sometimes you need protest in order to heel [sic], & we will heal, & be stronger than ever before!” After deleting the initial tweet, Trump reposted it again with the same error. He later corrected it on the third attempt.
At the time, the Merriam-Webster dictionary tweeted a guide to the different meanings of “heel,” “heal,” and “he’ll.”
Trump has made a habit of making spelling mistakes online, including writing “unpresidented” instead of “unprecedented.”