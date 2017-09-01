Donald Trump spelled 'heal' wrong again in a tweet

President Donald Trump was mocked on Twitter early Friday for misspelling “heal” as “heel,” the second time in two weeks Trump has made the error online.

“Texas is heeling [sic] fast thanks to all of the great men & women who have been working so hard. But still, so much to do. Will be back tomorrow!” Trump wrote at 7:50 a.m. ET on Friday, addressing Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. The tweet has not yet been deleted.

Texas is heeling fast thanks to all of the great men & women who have been working so hard. But still, so much to do. Will be back tomorrow! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2017

Twitter users and media members were quick to mock the president for his mistake.

Oh, heel never learn https://t.co/XuYY4o11aL — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) September 1, 2017

Heel get it right one of these days. pic.twitter.com/jvHlVgBRVa — Anthony De Rosa 🗽 (@Anthony) September 1, 2017

Together we can heel the world — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) September 1, 2017

I'm sure "heel" get the hang of this eventually. pic.twitter.com/1Nn5AJhITE — Evan DeSimone (@Smorgasboredom) September 1, 2017

It's only a matter of time before Trump's supporters are convinced "heel" is the correct spelling and it's all a fake dictionary conspiracy. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) September 1, 2017

You might say Trump wants to heel the entire U.S. gov't — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) September 1, 2017

Third time is the charm. #Trump tweets "heel" 👠 instead of "heal" , 2nd time in 15 days. https://t.co/60L4ErY4oj — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) September 1, 2017

Last month, Trump addressed protesters in Boston following the Charlottesville, Virginia white nationalist violence by writing, “Our great country has been divided for decades. Sometimes you need protest in order to heel [sic], & we will heal, & be stronger than ever before!” After deleting the initial tweet, Trump reposted it again with the same error. He later corrected it on the third attempt.

At the time, the Merriam-Webster dictionary tweeted a guide to the different meanings of “heel,” “heal,” and “he’ll.”

🏥 heal (to become healthy again)

😈 heel (a contemptible person)

🙋‍♂️ he'll (he will) — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) August 19, 2017

Trump has made a habit of making spelling mistakes online, including writing “unpresidented” instead of “unprecedented.”