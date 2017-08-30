Hannah Simone and husband Jesse Giddings welcomed their first child earlier this month.

E! News reported Wednesday the couple welcomed a baby boy in early August.

Simone, 37, and Giddings, 32, have mostly kept their personal life private, only occasionally taking to social media to post pictures of each other. Back in April, PEOPLE learned that the actress both had tied the knot a year ago with former E! News personality and that the couple was also expecting.

Both Simone and Giddings are from British Columbia.

On Christmas Eve, Giddings shared a picture of the couple on Instagram “heading home for the holidays.”

On July 1, Simone posted a picture of her husband with the caption, “Canada is the best because HELLO hot boys and butter chicken poutine on a patio. #happycanadaday @jessegiddings.”

Simone’s pregnancy also lines up with her character Cece’s storyline. On the New Girl season finale, Cece found out that she was expecting a baby.

