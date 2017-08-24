'Well, their was...': Trump mocked for latest Twitter typo

Donald Trump lost another battle with grammar on Thursday, mixing up “there” and “their” and “too” and “to” in early morning tweets about his speeches this week.
“The Fake News is now complaining about my different types of back to back speeches. Well, their was Afghanistan (somber), the big Rally…..” Trump wrote, before continuing, “..(enthusiastic, dynamic and fun) and the American Legion – V.A. (respectful and strong). To bad the Dems have no one who can change tones!”
The errors were quickly spotted and mocked online.
Trump later deleted the initial tweets and reposted each with the correct spelling:
This is just the latest mistake Trump has made on the social media platform. Last week, while commenting on protests against white supremacy in Boston, the president tweeted, “Our great country has been divided for decade, but it will come together again. Sometimes protest is needed in order to heel, and heel we will.” He later corrected “heel” to “heal” after two tries.