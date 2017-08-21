Donald Trump looked at the eclipse without glasses

Even President Donald Trump couldn’t help but look to the sky on Monday to view the first total solar eclipse since 1979.

Stepping out on the Truman balcony at the White House with his wife, Melania, and son Barron, Trump initially tried to look at the eclipse without protective lenses. In a live video posted to the official White House YouTube channel, an aide can be heard yelling, “Don’t look.”

President Trump sneaks a peek at the #SolarEclipse2017 after taking off his protective glasses pic.twitter.com/sqhhV93LYF — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 21, 2017

After a brief pause, the president then pulled out his glasses. (Photo below.)

In the immediate aftermath, Trump was mocked online for his reaction.

As he did this, someone in a crowd of aides below shouted "Don't look." pic.twitter.com/dtfSLEzcAZ — Ted Mann (@TMannWSJ) August 21, 2017

I'm pretty sure this picture sums up our president #SolarEclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/pW5aZ4elpu — Jack Filmer (@FilmerJack) August 21, 2017

This guy who just looked at the sun without glasses will be giving an address on the US strategy in Afghanistan tonight. pic.twitter.com/ERkbd3OmRQ — Thomas Bishop (@bishopk0s) August 21, 2017

Aaaaaand here's your photo of Trump looking straight at the eclipse pic.twitter.com/5vv6sVTDIl — Stefan Marolachakis (@stefanmymind) August 21, 2017

this is exactly the kind of change America was promised https://t.co/PmZota3dEE — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) August 21, 2017

"President Donald Trump looked directly at a solar eclipse today" is objectively the stupidest sentence of all time — Stefan Heck 💻🚽 (@boring_as_heck) August 21, 2017

be honest, you all did this https://t.co/nYSYtJDZyw — David Mack (@davidmackau) August 21, 2017

this is the moment when Donald Trump truly became blind president https://t.co/sGCzMdXWgX — Dan Kois (@dankois) August 21, 2017

I mean, you knew Trump was going to stare right at the sun, but it's still shocking to see. https://t.co/tx4KYqUFIf pic.twitter.com/itTeedFdjw — Matt Novak (@paleofuture) August 21, 2017

Constantly bragging about how smart he is. #ResignTrump pic.twitter.com/jo39JOcsV1 — Taran Killam (@TaranKillam) August 21, 2017

probably someone told him Obama wasn't going to look https://t.co/z5XKkgUrZL — Kathryn VanArendonk (@kvanaren) August 21, 2017

Scientists: Don't look straight at sun during eclipse.

Trump: Hold my glasses. pic.twitter.com/3MySTJYq4d — Dan Worthington (@danWorthington) August 21, 2017

does he think he's intimidating the sun pic.twitter.com/jQt3E836pr — Anne T. Donahue (@annetdonahue) August 21, 2017

Look at him! Leaning back, so he can get a real EYEFUL of that shit! Un-fucking-real! pic.twitter.com/12gA3ESX0S — Scott Wampler™ (@ScottWamplerBMD) August 21, 2017

In this moment, he became president pic.twitter.com/mQNrG7LlsP — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) August 21, 2017

My personal favorite of the Trump-looked-directly-at-the-eclipse-OMG-WHY photos. (via AP) pic.twitter.com/qSM6ei3myz — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 21, 2017

See more photos of Trump and family watching the eclipse below.

The Trumps watch the eclipse from the Truman Balcony. pic.twitter.com/e3w9YViGWN — Yashar Ali (@yashar) August 21, 2017

this should be the cover of a book about 2017 https://t.co/ODUxAMJkPm — Rosie Gray (@RosieGray) August 21, 2017

and a meme was born https://t.co/SVhpAImnyA — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) August 21, 2017