Donald Trump looked at the eclipse without glasses

Even President Donald Trump couldn’t help but look to the sky on Monday to view the first total solar eclipse since 1979.
Stepping out on the Truman balcony at the White House with his wife, Melania, and son Barron, Trump initially tried to look at the eclipse without protective lenses. In a live video posted to the official White House YouTube channel, an aide can be heard yelling, “Don’t look.”
After a brief pause, the president then pulled out his glasses. (Photo below.)
In the immediate aftermath, Trump was mocked online for his reaction.
