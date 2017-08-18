Heather Heyer's mom refuses to speak with Trump after Charlottesville comments

Mother of Charlottesville victim Heather Heyer: "I'm not talking to the president now. I'm sorry." https://t.co/OAof8quXJP pic.twitter.com/5p3opa2bBV — ABC News (@ABC) August 18, 2017

Heather Heyer’s mother says she won’t speak with President Donald Trump after the president blamed “both sides” for the violence during a white supremacist riot in Charlottesville, Virginia, that ended with Heyer dead.

Appearing on Good Morning America for an interview with Robin Roberts on Friday, Susan Bro, Heyer’s mom, stated, “I have not and now I will not” speak to Trump. “After what he said about my child, and it’s not that I saw somebody else’s tweets about him, I saw an actual clip of him at a press conference equating the protestors, like Ms. Heyer, with the KKK and the white supremacists,” she said.

Bro sent her thanks to Trump after the president read a prepared statement on Monday, when he offered condolences to Heyer’s family and denounced “KKK, neo-Nazis, [and] white supremacists.” However, she told Roberts his more recent comments “absolutely” changed her mind. “You can’t wash this one away by shaking my hand and saying, ‘I’m sorry,'” she said.

Heyer came out last Saturday as part of the counter protests to a “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, which saw many attendees sporting Nazi symbols and chanting Nazi dogma. She died when a car driven by an alleged white supremacist drove through a crowd, harming dozens.

James Alex Fields Jr., a 20-year-old Ohio man, was charged will Heyer’s death and denied bail.

On Tuesday, Trump said of the counter protestors, “I watched this very closely, much more closely than you people watched it, and you had a group on one side that was bad, and you had a group on the other side that was also very violent. Nobody wants to say that. But I’ll say it right now. You had a group on the other side that came charging in without a permit and they were very, very violent.”

He further defended those involved in the rally, saying, “You had people that were very fine people, on both sides.”

Initially, Bro said she “just missed” calls from the president’s secretaries as she was preparing funeral arrangements for Heyer. “The first call, it looked like actually came during the funeral. I didn’t even see that message,” she explained. “There were three more frantic messages from press secretaries throughout the day and I didn’t know why that would have been on Wednesday, and I was home recovering from the exhaustion of the funeral and so I thought, ‘Well, I’ll get to him later,’ and then I had more meetings to establish her foundation. So, I hadn’t really watched the news until last night, and I’m not talking to the president now.”

If Bro could say something to Trump, it would be, “Think before you speak.”