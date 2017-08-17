Trump complains about 'dishonest' media, then tweets defense of Confederate statues

Hours after President Donald Trump complained about what he called the “dishonest” media for “misinterpret[ing]” his remarks about “hate” and “bigotry” in the wake of the Charlottesville, Virginia, white nationalist riots, Trump defended Confederate monuments as “beautiful.”

“Sad to see the history and culture of our great country being ripped apart with the removal of our beautiful statues and monuments,” Trump wrote. “You can’t change history, but you can learn from it. Robert E. Lee, Stonewall Jackson – who’s next, Washington, Jefferson? So foolish! Also, the beauty that is being taken out of our cities, towns, and parks will be greatly missed and never able to be comparably replaced!”

Trump’s latest tweets were slammed on Twitter.

Confederate Monuments? The Selma marches took place on Edmund Pettus Bridge. Confederate general. KKK Grand Dragon. Still there. Same name. pic.twitter.com/tViVKR3qzE — Ava DuVernay (@ava) August 17, 2017

Today is the day Trump became President … of the Confederate States of America. — Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) August 17, 2017

Some culture isn't worth saving. https://t.co/cuOiLUdfwE — Jordan Horowitz (@jehorowitz) August 17, 2017

Where Donald Trump goes ALL THE WAY in on his support of white supremacy and the Confederacy. It's happening. pic.twitter.com/vb6ycsXOkS — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) August 17, 2017

trump likes soldiers who weren't captured, but generals who lost wars. strange. — chris smith (@chrissmithnymag) August 17, 2017

Trump now explicitly comes out in support of Confederate monuments. https://t.co/MIUHym66CV — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 17, 2017

Do you think Trump would accept a deal where we get rid of all the confederate monuments and replace them with monuments to Trump? — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) August 17, 2017

Just reminding everyone that Trump signed an EO to remove national parks, but is fighting tooth and nail to keep statues of Robert E. Lee. — Jules (@jules_su) August 17, 2017

Trump’s new comments echo similar ones he made on Tuesday, remarks that were denounced as “racist,” “disgraceful,” and “obscene.”

“George Washington was a slave owner. Was George Washington a slave owner?” Trump said to reporters, conflating the nation’s first president with Confederate general Robert E. Lee. “So will George Washington now lose his status? Are we going to take down statues to George Washington? How about Thomas Jefferson? What do you think of Thomas Jefferson? … Are we going to take down the statue? Because he was a major slave owner.”

The white nationalist riots started as a protest over the removal of a Lee statue in Virginia. “It’s fine: You’re changing history, you’re changing culture, and you had people — and I’m not talking about the neo Nazis and the white nationalists, because they should be condemned totally,” Trump said of the protestors. “But you had many people in that group other than neo Nazis and white nationalists and the press has treated them absolutely unfairly. In the other group also, you had fine people but you also had troublemakers.”

The president’s statements were widely reported verbatim via transcripts and videos. But on Thursday, before defending the Confederate monuments, Trump claimed without examples, “The public is learning (even more so) how dishonest the Fake News is. They totally misrepresent what I say about hate, bigotry etc. Shame!”