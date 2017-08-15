Seth Meyers rips Trump's 'clinically insane' Charlottesville press conference

The late-night shows had to scramble Tuesday to rewrite and add new segments following President Trump’s planned infrastructure press conference that quickly spiraled into him doubling down on comments he made over the weekend blaming “both sides” for the violent unrest in Charlottesville, Virginia. It came just a day after Trump condemned white supremacists, neo-Nazis, and the KKK over the riots that left one counter-protester dead.

On Late Night, host Seth Meyers analyzed the president’s latest statements in his “Breaking Crazy” segment and said the Tuesday press conference could “only be described as clinically insane.”

“You know that list of side effects at the end of a pharmaceutical ad?” Meyers asked. “He apparently has all of them.”

During the contentious press conference, Trump argued with reporters over who should bear responsibility for the violence that erupted Saturday and said he waited for all the facts before issuing a formal statement. Meyers played a portion in which Trump claimed that many in attendance were not neo-Nazis, white supremacists, or members of the alt-right, but were simply in Charlottesville to protest the removal of a Robert E. Lee statue; he then questioned whether memorials to George Washington and Thomas Jefferson were next. “Where does it stop?” Trump asked.

“Buddy, we’ve been asking ourselves that since January,” Meyers retorted to huge applause from his audience.

Pointing out the crossed-arm, bowed-head, seemingly defeated look of the president’s new chief of staff, ret. Gen. John Kelly, during the press conference, Meyers said, “Look at that guy. Trump is so fully out of his mind, he broke a general. That guy’s been in wars.” Meyers then implored Congress to impeach Trump, comparing him to “a bad waitress in a crappy diner who’s trying to get fired so she can go to a concert.”

“Cut bait on the president. It’s time to let this crazy bitch go to the concert,” Meyers pleaded.

