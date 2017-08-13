Curb Your Enthusiasm new episodes leaked online by hacker

HBO’s hacking nightmare isn’t over after all: The upcoming ninth season of acclaimed comedy Curb Your Enthusiasm has been leaked online, EW has confirmed. New episodes from the Larry David comedy have been put online as part of the same cyber breach that recently infiltrated the premium network.

HBO released this statement, which injects an edge of impatience with the media’s ongoing coverage of every message and piece of pilfered content the hacker puts out there: “We are not in communication with the hacker and we’re not going to comment every time a new piece of information is released. It has been widely reported that there was a cyber incident at HBO. The hacker may continue to drop bits and pieces of stolen information in an attempt to generate media attention. That’s a game we’re not going to participate in. Obviously, no company wants their proprietary information stolen and released on the internet. Transparency with our employees, partners, and the creative talent that works with us has been our focus throughout this incident and will remain our focus as we move forward. This incident has not deterred us from ensuring HBO continues to do what we do best.”

Curb is set to return Oct. 1 after being off the air for five years.

According to Variety, which first reported the news, the hackers also released tonight’s episode of Insecure, plus episodes of Ballers and upcoming series Barry and The Deuce. The dump did not contain any upcoming episodes of Game of Thrones, a show HBO insiders have been confident were not exposed in the hack (last week’s fourth episode leaked due to a separate issue with an overseas HBO affiliate).

More to come…