Sex and the City alum Cynthia Nixon might run for office

Cynthia Nixon has “heard those rumors” that she’s running for New York State governor — and it sounds like she’s almost ready to officially respond.

The 51-year-old Sex and the City alum and native New Yorker stopped by Today on Tuesday to discuss her new movie, The Only Living Boy in New York, and although she said she couldn’t make an announcement about a potential gubernatorial run just yet, she spoke passionately about the topics she would address if she were elected.

“I think there are a lot of people who would like me to run for a variety of reasons,” Nixon told Today‘s Take co-hosts Al Roker, Dylan Dreyer and guest host John Cena. “And I think the No. 1 is education.”

Nixon — who has three children (Samantha, 20, Charles Ezekiel, 14, and Max Ellington, 6) who are either in public school or who have come through the public school system — said that New York State has “a real problem on [its] hands” when it comes to education, adding that her concerns have been brought up to her by “parents all across New York State.”

“We’re the 49th in terms of equitable funding,” she said. “That’s means there’s only one state that’s worse than us, and that’s Illinois.”

New York’s current governor — Andrew Cuomo, a two-term Democrat — is planning a bid for a third term next year. But Nixon criticized Cuomo (as she has done in the past) for education problems in the state.

“Gov. Cuomo likes to say we spend more per pupil [than] any other state. And that is actually true, but the only reason that is true is that we spend so much in our wealthiest districts. So that evens out,” she said. “Between our hundred richest schools and our hundred poorest schools, there’s a ten-thousand dollar gap on what we spend per pupil.”

“There’s a lawsuit that started 25 years ago that was settled when my middle kid entered kindergarten. And Eliot Spitzer started to pay that down. And that gap now in our richest schools and our poorest schools under Gov. Cuomo is wider than it’s ever been before. And that’s got to stop,” she continued.

An Emmy, Grammy, and Tony winner, Nixon has long been involved in the city’s political scene — and the Associated Press and the Wall Street Journal report liberal groups are now urging her to consider a gubernatorial run.

Aside from education, the actress — who is married to wife Christine Marinoni — has been using her celebrity platform to support LGBTQ rights, appearing outside New York’s Stonewall Inn back in February during protests of President Trump’s immigration ban.

“We must fight hard and yell loud for ourselves,” she said, in part. “We have come too far to be turned back now, but we must fight just as hard and yell just as loud for Muslims — both those here and those trying to get here.”

In June, Nixon penned an op-ed published in Variety that urged LGBTQ activists to continue fighting hard for marriage equality.

Nixon also joined the Women’s March in January after President Donald Trump was elected to the White House. “We are not rolling back the tarp on the progress that we have made,” she said, appearing alongside Helen Mirren. “To every woman here who won’t give up, women make the change.”

Today airs weekdays (beginning at 7 a.m. ET) on NBC.

This article originally appeared on People.com