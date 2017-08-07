See the first trailers for Showtime's comedies White Famous and SMILF

Showtime has unveiled profane previews of its new fall comedies White Famous and SMILF, while also announcing premiere dates for those series and season 8 of Shameless.

White Famous, a half-hour comedy starring Saturday Night Live alum Jay Pharoah as an up-and-coming comedian trying to maintain his credibility while crossing over into mainstream recognition, will debut Sunday, Oct. 15, at 10 p.m. ET, following Ray Donovan.

As glimpsed in the NSFW new trailer above, the series also features Jamie Foxx, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Cleopatra Coleman, and Jacob Ming-Trent. Foxx is an executive producer on the show, which draws inspiration from his personal experiences.

A few weeks later, on Nov. 5, Shameless will kick off its eighth season at 9 p.m. ET, followed by SMILF at 10 p.m. ET. The latter series stars Frankie Shaw (Mr. Robot) as a 20-something single mother whose personal and professional aspirations are complicated by the realities of parenthood. The half-hour comedy is based on Shaw’s short film of the same name, which won a jury award at Sundance in 2015.

White Famous will also move to 10:30 p.m. ET on Nov. 5. Watch a teaser for SMILF and a premiere announcement video for Shameless — both of which contain some mature content — below.