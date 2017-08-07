Toni Collette calls out the double standard of parents represented on screen

Catch more from the interview in the full episode of Entertainment Weekly: The Show, available now on the People/Entertainment Weekly Network (PEN). Go to PEOPLE.com/PEN, or download the free app on your Smart TV, mobile and web devices.

The new film Fun Mom Dinner, about four moms who attempt to bond over a night out, is “empowering” for mothers and young women, promises cast member Toni Collette. While speaking on Entertainment Weekly: The Show about the double standard of parent representations on screen, the actress also explained, “You would never go Jon Hamm and say, ‘So, in Mad Men, you play a dad who also works.’ It’s so imbalanced.”

Collette also says that when she was younger, she would have loved to see these characters on screen. “Older women, with kids,” she says. “When you’re in your 20s, you think they’re ancient, but they are badass, man. They really know how to live, and they’re complicated and wonderful.”

According to the United States of Tara actress, the karaoke scene in the movie was only a challenge for costar Katie Aselton, who was “doubly petrified” that she had to sing in public, no less for Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine (who also stars in the film).

You can catch Fun Mom Dinner in theaters now.