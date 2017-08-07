The View to celebrate 20-year anniversary by airing first episode

In 1997, acclaimed broadcast journalist Barbara Walters brought politics to daytime television in another effort to shatter the glass ceiling in the world of television. With a diverse panel of women (and views) that included Meredith Vieira, Star Jones, Debbie Matenopoulos, and Joy Behar, The View became a cultural phenomenon at a time when politics, women, and daytime television didn’t often mix.

According to Variety, ABC is planning to re-air the very first episode of the daytime talk show this Friday as a celebration of its 20th anniversary.

Since it first premiered on Aug. 11, 1997, The View has had a rotating panel of co-hosts offering up their takes on controversial topics with some of the most memorable including Rosie O’Donnell, Whoopi Goldberg, and, more recently, Raven-Symoné and Rosie Perez. Walters retired from the show in 2014 after 17 years.

The show, which inspired spin-offs like CBS’ The Talk, hasn’t been without its own fair share of controversies, like when co-host Kelly Osbourne made a blatantly racist joke or when Elisabeth Hasselback and O’Donnell had their infamous argument about the war in Iraq.

Check out the video above for the original 1997 press kit of The View.