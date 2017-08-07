The Bachelorette season 13 finale: And the winner is...

Spoiler alert: This post contains spoilers from the season finale of The Bachelorette.

After six weeks of tickle monsters, secret girlfriends, and well, Lee, Rachel Lindsay is an engaged woman. In The Bachelorette‘s final episode, she narrowed it down to Peter and Bryan, but in the end, her final rose went to …

Bryan! After Peter admitted that he wasn’t ready to propose, he and Rachel found themselves unable to move forward, so as heartbreaking as it was, they said goodbye on their final date, leaving Rachel with only one man to greet on the last day. And when Bryan met her at the top of a castle in Rioja, Spain, he got down on one knee and made Rachel’s dream come true. (Translation: She said yes.)

To read more, check out our full finale recap.