Nicole Kidman, Elisabeth Moss team in fierce Top of the Lake: China Girl trailer

We’re with her… and her… and her…

Fresh off well-received turns on Big Little Lies, The Handmaid’s Tale, and Game of Thrones, respectively, Nicole Kidman Elisabeth Moss, and Gwendoline Christie are banding together for season 2 of Jane Campion’s prestige TV drama Top of the Lake, the new trailer for which is a fierce showcase of female power.

Subtitled China Girl, Top of the Lake‘s second season picks up as Detective Robin Griffin (Moss) launches an investigation into a seedy Australian human trafficking operation after a young woman’s body washes ashore on Bondi Beach, with the help of a local officer (Christie).

Judging by season 2’s new trailer (released by Vulture Monday morning), a subplot involves Griffin establishing a new relationship with her estranged daughter (Alice Englert) and the girl’s adoptive mother (Kidman).

China Girl premiered in full earlier this year at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival, where it received near unanimous praise, particularly for the performances of Moss and Kidman.

Top of the Lake: China Girl airs as a three-part special beginning Sunday, Sept. 10 at 9 p.m. ET on SundanceTV. Watch the new trailer (via Vulture) above.