NCIS: Here's your first look at Gibbs and McGee as prisoners

Wait, don’t mess up Mark Harmon’s face!

Alas, it was unavoidable: when NCIS returns for a 15th season this fall, Special Agents Leroy Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and Timothy McGee (Sean Murray) are in captivity after traveling to an area of Paraguay that’s controlled by bloodthirsty rebels to locate a lost Navy Seal. EW obtained an exclusive first look of Gibbs and McGee, who will have been under rebel control for two months when the show returns — and their colleagues back in Washington, D.C. have no idea where they ended up.

Fortunately for the show’s crack makeup and costume team, Harmon and McGee returned to production looking trim and “better than ever,” executive producer/showrunner Frank Cardea tells EW. “We did have to apply a lot of makeup, though, to make them look gaunt. Mark loved all that stuff.”

NCIS returns at 8 p.m. Sept. 26 on CBS.