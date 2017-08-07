James Van Der Beek takes a 'Van Der Peek' back at his most notable roles

Catch more from James Van Der Beek in the full episode of Entertainment Weekly: The Show, available now on the People/Entertainment Weekly Network (PEN). Go to PEOPLE.com/PEN, or download the free app on your Smart TV, mobile and web devices.

In his new Viceland series What Would Diplo Do?, James Van Der Beek plays a version of the popular DJ. Portraying real-life people isn’t new to the Dawson’s Creek star: He spent two seasons stealing scenes as himself on Don’t Trust the B— in Apartment 23.

During the latest episode of Entertainment Weekly: The Show, Van Der Beek took a “Van Der Peek” (“That’s what we want to go with?”) back on some of his most notable roles, including on that ABC sitcom.

“That was fun,” he recalled. “I got offered that because I had parodied myself in some Funny Or Die videos. I said to Nahnatchka Khan, who created the show, ‘There’s only one rule I have: You can’t ever be afraid of insulting me.'”

He might have regretted that decision when the show’s version of Van Der Beek was a contestant on Dancing With the Stars, forcing the actor to wear an extremely deep V-neck. All he could think was, “I’m really hoping this image is buried pretty deep in the Google search.”

What Would Diplo Do? airs Thursdays on Viceland at 10 p.m. ET.

