HBO hacker leaks emails, demands money

A week after EW first reported that HBO was the victim of a major cyber attack, the hackers have upped the ante by releasing the emails of a network executive and demanding payment.

The Hollywood Reporter has revealed it received an email from the hackers which contained “confidential” files, including one month’s worth of emails from a network film programming VP — as well as detailed information on the upcoming episode of Game of Thrones (THR isn’t divulging the specifics of the GoT materials).

According to THR, the hackers also delivered a video letter to HBO CEO Richard Plepler demanding an unknown amount of money, along with saying they have “successfully breached into your huge network,” adding the “difficult” hack took “about six months.”

“HBO believed that further leaks might emerge from this cyber incident when we confirmed it last week,” the network said in a statement to EW. “As we said, the forensic review is ongoing. While it has been reported that a number of emails have been made public, the review to date has not given us a reason to believe that our e-mail system as a whole has been compromised.”

The network added, “We continue to work around the clock with outside cybersecurity firms and law enforcement to resolve the incident. Meanwhile, our dedicated employees continue to focus on delivering the high quality of entertainment and service for which we are known.”

The hackers have previously claimed to have obtained 1.5 terabytes of data from HBO, with episodes of Ballers and Room 104 having been put online before air. On Thursday, the hackers threatened to leak more content on a weekly basis on Sundays, HBO’s premiere night of original programming.

The latest Game of Thrones episode “The Spoils of War” had also been leaked early, but isn’t believed to be part of this hack — it was leaked from Star India, one of HBO’s international network partners.