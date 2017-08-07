Grey's Anatomy spoiler! Look who else is leaving Grey Sloan

She wasn’t the most likable doc at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. But her character was fired at the end of last season so it’s not entirely surprising she’ll hang up her lab coat for good.

EW has confirmed that Marika Dominczyk, who recurred as Eliza Minnick, will not be returning for season 14 of Grey’s Anatomy.

As first reported by TV Line, Dominczyk joined the show last autumn as a love interest for Arizona (Jessica Capshaw). Her character also ruffled feathers as a consultant. She was fired in the finale by Bailey.

In May, it was revealed that Jerrika Hinton would not return to the show after her character, Stephanie, accidentally caused a giant explosion in the hospital.

A two-hour season premiere for Grey’s Anatomy is planned for Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.