Difficult People: A pop culture study guide for season 3

When it comes to the rapid-fire references to TV shows, movies, and celebrity news that roll right off the Difficult People cast’s tongues, creator and star Julie Klausner doesn’t have to work too hard. “It’s just our language,” she says. In that spirit, we’ve put together this quick study guide to prep for some of the punchlines coming your way in season 3, which premieres Tuesday on Hulu.

Annie

“This is kind of a recurring reference throughout the seasons of the show,” says star Billy Eichner, reminding us that we first saw the Broadway musical in the series premiere. “There’s a bit of a return to Annie this season.”

Larry Wilmore

Comedy Central canceled the Daily Show alum’s topical series The Nightly Show With Larry Wilmore, but both Wilmore and his show “get a big comeback on Difficult People this year,” notes Eichner.

Postcards From the Edge

“We have an homage that was there before Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher passed, because that movie is such a truthful representation of mother-daughter stuff that both [EP] Scott [King] and I have always loved,” says Klausner, who says she’s “very proud” of how this tribute ties into Julie’s relationship with her mother Marilyn (Andrea Martin). “There’s definitely a connection between me and my mom that you see. As troubled as that relationship is, you can definitely see that we love each other.”

Coen Brothers’ Movies

“I’m such a huge fan of theirs that the [references] just come out whether or not I plan it,” says Klausner. “We’re not doing, like, the Fargo show, which is a very good show. We’d be so foolish to attempt that.”

Current Affairs

“There’s a whole plotline inspired by Mike Pence’s agenda,” says Eichner. “Of course, when people like Mike Pence, Kellyanne Conway, Donald Trump, Jared Kushner, and Steve Bannon come along, we’re going to have something to say about that.”

Difficult People returns Tuesday, Aug. 8 on Hulu.