Ugly Betty alum Ana Ortiz joins The Mindy Project

There’s a new doctor in town: Ugly Betty and Devious Maids alum Ana Ortiz will join The Mindy Project for its sixth and final season in a guest arc, EW can exclusively reveal.

Ortiz will play Dr. Mary Hernandez, who works for a women’s clinic competing with Shulman & Associates, where Dr. Lahiri (Mindy Kaling) and the rest of the Project crew work — including Jody (Garret Dillahunt), whose patients start ditching him for Hernandez. He responds by attempting to bring her down, a plan that is then complicated when he realizes he might actually like her. Like, like-like her.

EW recently went behind the scenes of The Mindy Project‘s sixth and final season, a set of episodes that will include its main character going through her first year of marriage. “Not only does Mindy evolve, she becomes the person we always hoped she would become,” Kaling told EW. “But she’s still really fun and opinionated. We want to end the show with you feeling like this was really a journey.”

The Mindy Project returns to Hulu Sept. 12.