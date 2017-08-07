“There’s a new tech frontier on the horizon,” says Adam Brody’s Nick Talman in the season 2 trailer for StartUp, “I really think that this could be not only the new darknet, I think this could be the new internet.”

As part of the TCA summer press tour, Crackle released this first look at the second season of the tech drama produced by and starring Brody (The O.C.), Otmara Morrero (Graceland), Edi Gathegi (The Blacklist), and Martin Freeman (Sherlock).

Season 2 will pick up after the takeover of GenCoin by the Russian mob, leaving the creators of the online currency, Izzy Morales (Morrero), Ronald Dacey (Gathegi), and Nick Talman (Brody) to launch a new darknet start-up. ArakNet, which Nick refers to as “the new internet,” is a network that’s much more dangerous than their previous GenCoin experience, putting the trio’s ambition ahead of their lives.

Joining the show’s sophomore season is Ron Perlman (Sons of Anarchy) and Addison Timlin (Californication) as a multi-millionaire businessman and his daughter.

StartUp returns to Crackle with 10 new episodes on Thursday, Sept. 28. You can watch the trailer above.