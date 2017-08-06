Subscribe to A Twin Peaks Podcast: A Podcast About Twin Peaks – on iTunes, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts – to unwrap the mysteries in EW’s after-show every Monday during the Showtime revival.

An arm-wrestling match! A sparkling gym set! A conga line! A back massage! The thirteenth part of the revival season of Twin Peaks had all that and a bag of chips, plus a returning character from the original series, plus a frank conversation about the cost-benefit analysis of damn good cherry pie, plus final incontrovertible evidence that James is still cool. Twin Peaks scholar Jeff Jensen is working on his full deep-dive recap, and we’ll discuss the fascinating enigmas of Part 13 in our podcast tomorrow. For now, here are the main talking points:

“I Confess!”

Crooked insurance agent Anthony was horrified when Dougie came dancing through Lucky Seven with his new best friends the Mitchum Brothers (not to mention new best friend-ettes, the -Andies.) A fatalistic phone call to Duncan Todd sent Anthony squirming to a couple of crooked Todd-allied cops (including one played by Deer Hunter star John Savage!).

The cop gave Anthony some poison, and he poured it in Dougie’s coffee — “poisoning coffee” constituting a true mortal sin in the caffeinated world of Twin Peaks. But Anthony had a change of heart when Dougie started giving him a shoulder massage. (Actually, Dougie was fascinated by his dandruff.) Anthony tossed the coffee down the toilet and confessed his crimes to Bushnell, who made his former No. 1 insurance agent promise to testify against Todd.

So things continue to look up for Dougie, who earned a new car (and a fancy gym set!) from the Mitchum Brothers. More good news: The Detectives Fusco got Dougie’s prints back — and threw them in the trash, not believing that the semi-invalid in their office could be a former FBI agent and a renegade from prison. But trouble looms. The homicidal Hutchens duo are getting closer to Vegas every day.

Western Montana

Yes, the Big Sky Country! Checking another box on the List of States That Have Unexpectedly Appeared in Twin Peaks, Montana was the location of the much-rumored Farm, where devious Ray had taken up with ganglord Renzo. Renzo ruled with an iron arm — literally, no one could defeat him in arm wrestling. No one but Mr. C, that is, who also punched Renzo’s face in for good measure.

This led to a showdown between Mr. C and Ray. Ray gave the doppelganger some curious information. He’d been hired by Phillip Jeffries, or someone pretending to be that man; they only talked over the phone. It was Jeffries who told Ray to kill Mr. C. Why did this person want Mr. C dead? “He said you got something inside that they want,” Ray unhelpfully explained. (Who’s they? The Woodsmen? The Black Lodge? Someone else?)

There was also a curious bit of business with a familiar green ring. Ray had been told to put the ring on Mr. C after he killed him. The fact that he didn’t do that may have been some key mistake on his part. Mr. C told Ray to put the ring on, and then shot him; the ring disappeared back to the Red Room, and so did Ray, apparently. This ring-mediated reality-trip was similar to the arrival of the real Dougie in the Red Room, and it leads to some obvious/impenetrable questions: Was Ray another doppelganger? Is Phillip Jeffries in communication with the Red Room, working together with the Black Lodge Entities to get the dark Cooper doppelganger back home?

In another room inside the Farm, this final moment between Ray and Mr. C was watched by the whole gang. That gang included Richard Horne, who seemed to exchange a look via security camera with Mr. C. Was this a son’s first sighting of his father? Or just evil recognizing evil?

The Double R Goes Global

Not quite, but Norma is franchising. Apparently three of five Norma’s RR Diner franchises are turning a profit. One that isn’t: the original RR, probably because Norma insists on using only the finest locally sourced ingredients. One wonders if this was Twin Peaks as meta-memoir: Norma is a “real artist,” as the moneyman says. But love doesn’t always turn a profit (or earn high ratings in a content-strewn pop landscape).

Also, HOLY CRAP GUYS BIG ED! The gas farmer was peacefully eating dinner with Norma before being interrupted by the money man. Are they still together? Still trapped in the eternal stasis of being together yet not together? Big Ed stared at his lost lady love from across the diner, looking concerned. The episode actually ended with Ed all alone, lighting matches, his life curiously unchanged.

But change is possible in Twin Peaks. And while Norma struggled through the difficulties of being the face of a big regional brand, Nadine’s silent-drapes storefront received a visitor. Dr. Jacoby was stunned to see his golden shovel in the window, and Nadine was stunned to see Jacoby. They last saw each other seven years ago, apparently. Nadine was on her knees looking for a potato. It was in the supermarket. There was a big storm that day. And that was the day everyone in the town of Twin Peaks died! Just kidding. (Or am I?)

Audrey and Charlie, Continued

Holy dream within a dream, Batman! We picked up with Audrey and Charlie right where we left off. Charlie wouldn’t tell Audrey what he heard on the phone from Angela. Audrey was…perturbed. And more. “I feel like I’m somewhere else,” she said. “Like I’m somebody else. Have you ever felt that?” Charlie couldn’t relate. He only feels like himself, whoever that is.

“I’m not sure who I am,” said Audrey. “But I’m not me.” Who is she? What is she? Charlie theorized that she might be on drugs – leading you to wonder if Audrey is taking some Sparkle. But Charlie was acting strange, too. “Do I have to end your story, too?” he asked his wife. (“Wife”?) “What story is that, Charlie?” said Audrey. “Is that the story of the little girl who lived down the lane? Is it?”

That seems to be a reference to the movie The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane, starring Jodie Foster as a little girl who maybe lives by herself and maybe doesn’t and maybe there’s something strange going on. God knows there’s something strange going on here, with Audrey. “I want to stay and I want to go,” she said. “I want to do both. Which will it be, Charlie?” Is this just Existentialism 101?

“It’s like Ghostwood here,” Audrey said, before she burst into tears. Ghostwood, of course, is the forest surrounding Twin Peaks – and “Ghostwood” was also the name of the project Audrey’s father Ben was working on from the Twin Peaks pilot onwards. Audrey was actually protesting the Ghostwood project the last time we saw her in the original series — right before a bomb went off just a few feet away from her.

So, I dunno, is Audrey dead? Is she hallucinating Charlie? Why can’t she just go to the Roadhouse to check on Billy?

At the Roadhouse

For only the second time this season, the MC stepped up to introduce a band. Last time, it was The Nine Inch Nails. This time it was none other than James Hurley, decidedly still cool, crooning “Just You and I” like he was back in Donna Hayward’s living room. From a booth, Renee looked at him, and started crying. You remember Renee! She was sitting with Shelly way back in Part 2! She’s played by Jessica Szohr from Gossip Girl! What a show this show is!

Did the Insurance Man appear?

No, which means the Insurance Man theory is still in play!

Stealth MVP of the Week

Credited as “the Farm Accountant.”

The Episode in a single GIF