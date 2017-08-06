The mystery behind why Regina’s new name was being kept under wraps has been solved: It’s the name of her bar! And EW can exclusively reveal that Regina’s cursed persona name is Roni.

“It’s the new Granny’s — with alcohol and cassettes,” executive producer Edward Kitsis tells EW of Roni’s.

As revealed earlier Sunday at the Television Critics Association’s press tour, Regina is very different when we meet her in Hyperion Heights. ”I’m no longer in pantsuits,” Lana Parrilla said. “I’m in denim and rock T-shirts. When we meet her, this other version of Regina, she’s working in a bar. She’s a bar owner. She’s a little rough around the edges… This version feels really different. She’s no longer in charge. We’ve always seen Regina in charge, and then she redeemed herself, but this Regina is something else. I’m having a blast playing her. We’re all still discovering who she is. It’s refreshing, it’s different.”

GALLERY: Once Upon a Time: 13 New Photos from Season 7

The Once Upon a Time bosses tell EW it’s likely that Regina — erm, Roni — will get a new love interest this season, though it’s not necessarily the main focus of her story line. “It is something that we’re actively wanting to do, but right now some other things are going to take center stage before we get to it,” Kitsis says. “When the season starts, Henry is going to need help, so obviously she’s going to go help her son. Then, in Seattle what you’ll realize is she runs the bar, and she realizes that it’s up to her to stand up to the bully, who is Lady Tremaine [Gabrielle Anwar].”

Once Upon a Time returns Friday, Oct. 6 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.