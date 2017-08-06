Game of Thrones: How to avoid office discussions (yes, it's a thing)

Hate it when your co-workers spend too much time on Mondays talking about the previous night’s episode of Game of Thrones? Then this story is for you.

In Sunday’s edition of The Washington Post, the paper interviews office workers who feel like the odd men out on Monday mornings when the discussion is all Game of Thrones, all the time. “All I know is that there’s some weird science fiction stuff and a girl named Khaleesi who’s pretty,” says Jonathan Danziger, the vice president of a Washington real estate firm. “I’m like, ‘Just go play Dungeons and Dragons, you nerds.’”

Adds IT worker Caroline Malaby of Reston, Va., “Every Monday morning they come in and they’re like, ‘Oh my god, did you see whatever?’ ‘She’s come back.’ ‘I can’t believe he died,’ ” Malaby says. “I just smile and nod.”

So what’s the upside for these Westeros-challenged workers? You can get more work done while your Khaleesi-loving colleagues plan their next watch party, the newspaper offers. But you may be missing out on some good bonding moments with workers you would otherwise ignore (or avoid).

Unlike discussions about real politics, the newspaper writes, “conversations about Game of Thrones” don’t get too emotional. “At the end of the day, you don’t have to go home and worry about what’s going on in Westeros,” a worker from Austin, Tex. says.

