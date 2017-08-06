Bachelor in Paradise promo pulled after pushback

The attempt was to be “cheeky” but ABC decided to pull a promo for Bachelor in Paradise after there was push-back for its tone in light of the allegations of sexual misconduct on the reality show earlier this summer.

In the promo that bowed a couple weeks ago on PEOPLE and can be seen above, a voiceover says “the sun had almost set, summer was almost ruined, paradise was almost lost” on the reality show that briefly halted production when allegations surfaced involving contestants Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson. Ultimately, the production company decided there was no misconduct and resumed filming, though Olympios and Jackson did not return to the Mexico set.

The promo also featured tweets from disappointed fans who worried the summer franchise would never see the light of day.

“We would never look for a way to sensationalize it,” ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey told reporters Sunday in Beverly Hills, Calif. “Bachelor nation is very engaged so there is nothing happening in the universe they are not up to speed with. The promo in question was comprised of a bunch of tweets from people who were experiencing disappointment. We thought it was cheeky and funny and in line with the show. Response told us otherwise and we pulled it.”

Dungey said the allegations “brought to light safety issues that we want to make sure we are more on top of.” “It’s good when something like this happens,” she said. “It’s a wake-up call to make sure we have a process in place.”

Earlier this month, host Chris Harrison told EW that the show will feature a live finale to catch up with everyone. “It’s going to be a lot of finding out what’s been happening because things have been continuing back in the real world since the show wrapped up in Mexico,” he said. “It’s going to be interesting and I think a lot more fun for all of us. It’s going to have a live studio audience.”

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Monday, August 14 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.