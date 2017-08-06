Here's when Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will return

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will return to ABC sooner than expected.

Back in May, it was announced that S.H.I.E.L.D. wouldn’t be on the fall schedule. Instead, Marvel’s Inhumans would be paired with Once Upon a Time on Friday nights for the former’s eight-episode run. While it seemed S.H.I.E.L.D. wouldn’t be back until January, ABC Chief Channing Dungey offered up some good news for fans of the Marvel drama.

“It’s going to come on right after Inhumans,” Dungey said at the Television Critics Association’s press tour Sunday. “As soon as the eight episodes of Inhumans is done, then S.H.I.E.L.D. will begin.”

Thanks to the Inhumans run, Dungey also noted that S.H.I.E.L.D. will air its 22-episode season mostly uninterrupted. Read what’s coming next here.

Marvel’s Inhumans will first debut in IMAX on Sept. 1 before premiering on ABC on Friday, Sept. 29 at 8 p.m. ET.