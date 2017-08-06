ABC exec defends Katy Perry's rich salary on American Idol

Is Katy Perry really worth a reported $25 million to appear on the new American Idol?

Not surprisingly, ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey wouldn’t confirm (or deny) what the singer will earn to judge on the new iteration, but she did tell reporters Sunday that this is a “business” and sometimes, it’s necessary to pay up to make money.

“We hit the jackpot with Katy,” Dungey said. “She is a songwriter, and to have someone like her on the panel is fantastic. This is a business. We need to make sure we make the right decision so the show can be financially viable, so it will have a place on ABC for years to come.”

Recently, FremantleMedia Group CEO Cecile Frot-Coutaz told THR that the show is “not more expensive than its competitors” when asked to address Perry’s reported $25 million salary. “ABC wouldn’t order something that didn’t work for them financially,” Frot-Coutaz said, adding, “Katy is in a transition in terms of her own career. It has been shown now what these platforms can do for artists. It has been beneficial to other people, whether it’s on Idol or The Voice. But I think she genuinely cares. She auditioned when she was a guest judge on Idol in 2010 and then on the [U.K.] X-Factor. She’s brilliant.”

The new American Idol that will be hosted by Ryan Seacrest is expected to premiere sometime in early 2018 on ABC.