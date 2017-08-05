Tim Gunn has some fashion tips for Donald Trump

Project Runway fashion expert Tim Gunn weighed in on Donald Trump — or at least on his wardrobe — during Friday’s episode of The Tonight Show.

After complimenting “classically handsome” host Jimmy Fallon’s attire and encouraging him to “have more fun with your accessories,” Gunn was recruited to share some fashion advice for the president.

“Can you give him any style tips at all?” Fallon prodded, presenting a photograph of the president wearing a dark suit and red tie. “I think he needs some help, ‘cause I have a couple of issues. … Don’t mince words.”

And Gunn didn’t. “Here’s my issue, and it’s plain and simple: His suit is entirely too big, it’s entirely too boxy, and I have to tell you, look at where the hem of the jacket lands relative to his hands,” he said. “It’s easily four inches too long. … He’s practically wearing a tunic.”

“He’s basically walking around in a bathrobe!” Fallon said, laughing. “This is his thing!”

“It might suit him when he’s hospitalized for mental incompetence,” Gunn quipped.

Gunn went on to argue that the president’s appearance is no superficial matter. “I have to say this in all seriousness, and as a very grateful citizen of this country: This is the leader of the free world, and our clothes send a message about how the world perceives us,” he said. “What is the message he’s sending? I mean, it’s really appalling.”

Watch the full clip, in which Gunn pokes fun at Trump’s long neck ties and teases the latest season of Project Runway, above. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on NBC.