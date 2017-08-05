Eric Bolling, a longtime cohost of the Fox News programs The Specialists and Cashin’ In, has been suspended from his post after allegations surfaced that he sent unsolicited lewd text messages to colleagues.

“Eric Bolling has been suspended pending the results of an investigation, which is currently underway,” a Fox News spokesperson said in a statement to EW.

According to a story posted by The Huffington Post‘s Yashar Ali on Friday, three women in Fox Business and Fox News say that Bolling texting them a photo of his genitalia several years ago. Multiple other individuals from within Fox said they either saw the photo or heard about it from the recipients, whose names were kept out of the initial report.

Bolling’s attorney, Michael J. Bowe, told HuffPost in a statement, “Mr. Bolling recalls no such inappropriate communications, does not believe he sent any such communications, and will vigorously pursue his legal remedies for any false and defamatory accusations that are made.”

Bowe then told EW after the announcement of Bolling’s suspension, “The anonymous, uncorroborated claims are untrue and terribly unfair. We intend to fully cooperate with the investigation so that it can be concluded and Eric can return to work as quickly as possible.”

The accusations against Bolling are the latest in a string of sexual harassment allegations to be lodged against members of Fox News over the past year. Roger Ailes resigned as chairman as sexual harassment claims emerged from former hosts Getchen Carlson and Megyn Kelly. Numerous other instances arose since then, including reports surrounding Bill O’Reilly, who was forced to end his relationship with the network.

Bob Beckel, now ex-cohost of “The Five,” was also fired for after reportedly making a racist comment to a fellow employee.