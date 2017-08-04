Supergirl casts 24 alum as Maggie's dad

Looks like Alex (Chyler Leigh) might be ready to meet the in-laws.

EW has confirmed that 24 alum Carlos Bernard is set to guest-star on the third season of Supergirl as Maggie’s (Floriana Lima) father, who is also a cop. Oscar Rodas’ conservative views led to him kicking his teenage daughter out of the house when he learned she was gay.

Bernard’s casting comes after Alex proposed to Maggie in the season 2 finale and as Floriana Lima has transitioned from series regular to a recurring character on the CW superhero series.

At Wednesday’s Everwood reunion panel at the Television Critics Association’s press tour, Supergirl executive producer weighed in on whether Lima’s transition will be noticeable to viewers. “I don’t think so,” he said. “If any character people love is not there as much as they want them there, they’re going to be upset that they’re not. For my perspective, I’d say we will use her as much as we can.”

The addition of Bernard, who recently reprised his fan-favorite role of Tony Almeida on 24: Legacy, comes after Adrian Pasdar, Carl Lumbly, Yael Grobglas, and Emma Tremblay also joined the cast.

TVLine first reported the news. Supergirl returns Monday, Oct. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.