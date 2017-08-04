Maxine Waters won't run for president, will run to impeach Trump

WATCH: Will Rep. @MaxineWaters run for president in 2020? "I am not running for anything except the impeachment of Trump!" pic.twitter.com/cUdhiU6Aqz — The View (@TheView) August 4, 2017

Congresswoman Maxine Waters dispelled certain rumors that she might run for president, but there is something she is hoping for. “That’s simply a rumor, everybody,” she told the hosts of The View on Friday. “I am not running for anything except the impeachment of Trump!”

The representative for California’s 43rd District enjoyed a laugh as the audience applauded her statement, which was followed by co-host Joy Behar chanting, “Lock him up! Lock him up!”

The Daily Caller reported Waters said in July that she’d run for president “if the Millennials want me to do it.” She clarified to The Hill soon after that she meant it as “a joke.”

The clarification and subsequent burn was a moment of levity on The View as Waters sparred with the roundtable over the leaks of Trump’s phone calls with world leaders.

“We have to be bothered by these phone conversations, these confidential phone conversations that he had with Mexico and Australia, that were just illegally leaked to The Washington Post,” Paul Faris said. The Congresswoman, however, was “not at all” disturbed by the leaks. “I am so glad they’re telling us what’s going on,” she said, adding, “I need to hear these conversations.”

Jedediah Bila chimed in, “If this leak can happen for this president, that means that it can happen for any president.”

“Let me tell you,” Waters responded, “the leadership starts at the top and it is this president that his own people have no confidence in. They are undermining him because they want to see him stop, they want us to do something. Not every president would be treated this way. This man has no value. He lies, they know it, and he’s the danger and they want us to do something about it.”

Waters has long been a dissenter of Trump and she earned some viral fame for standing up for herself and her constituents in Congress. She also called POTUS “the most deplorable person I’ve ever met in my life” during an appearance on MSNBC’s Morning Joe while making the press rounds on Friday.

“I’ve long thought that there was a lot of smoke — even fire — and that everything that I have learned about this president, starting with the campaign itself, that people should have understood that there was something terribly wrong with him,” she told hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski.