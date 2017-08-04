Still mourning the loss of Wes? How to Get Away with Murder may finally give some closure in season 4 when the show brings back two men connected to his death.

Both Esai Morales and Benito Martinez will return in a recurring capacity in season 4, EW has learned. Morales plays the father of Laurel (Karla Souza), Jorge Castillo, who was revealed to be behind Wes’ (Alfred Enoch) death in season 3. Martinez’s D.A. Todd Denver, who had it out for Annalise (Viola Davis), was also somehow connected to Jorge.

“That’s definitely a major answer that we have to give to the audience, which is why did Jorge order Wes to be killed?” executive producer Pete Nowalk tells EW. “That is a major thrust of our season, because the question is: Is Laurel going to find out? And then what does she do about it? That backstory is the spine of our season.”

Nowalk was somewhat less definitive about the return of Castillo family friend Dominic, who actually killed Wes on Jorge’s orders, citing portrayer Nicholas Gonzales’ attachment to another ABC project, the Vancouver-based Freddie Highmore medical drama The Good Doctor. “There’s a good chance we’ll get to see him,” Nowalk says, at least promising more definitive answers in season 4. “These are all the exact questions we want you to be asking as we come back, like why did Jorge kill Wes, what was Denver’s involvement, who is Dominic to Laurel?” he says. “By the end of the season — probably earlier than that — we’ll have answered all those questions.”

How to Get Away with Murder will return Thursday, Sept. 28 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.