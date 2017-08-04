Colbert, CNN, more mock Trump's 17-day vacation

On Friday, Donald Trump headed off to New Jersey for a 17-day vacation at one of his resorts. But Trump’s holiday hasn’t given Stephen Colbert and others time off from making jokes about the president’s sudden flip-flop on what the vacation habits should be for the country’s leader.

When Colbert broached the topic of Trump’s upcoming trip during Friday’s The Late Show, the crowd booed. The host responded, “No, he’s earned it… is a phrase that you don’t say about Donald Trump.”

TONIGHT: Stephen wishes the President well as he leaves the "dumpy" White House and begins a 17-day summer vacation in New Jersey. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/0uoizGTYDu — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) August 4, 2017

On Twitter, Colbert also offered a new measurement unit that involves the recently hired-and-fired White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci.

Trump's going on vacation for 17 days, or 1.7 Scaramuccis. — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) August 5, 2017

Over the last few years, Trump was very vocal in his criticism of the amount of time off taken by former President Barack Obama.

@BarackObama played golf yesterday. Now he heads to a 10 day vacation in Martha's Vineyard. Nice work ethic. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 15, 2011

Obama’s motto: If I don’t go on tax payer funded vacations & constantly fundraise then the terrorists win. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 25, 2014

This fact wasn’t lost on CNN; during a discussion of Trump’s trip, the network used a chyron that read, “Vacation critic takes time off.”

oh cnn, you so cheeky. pic.twitter.com/1ej6qjgKCw — Allie Caren (@alLISTENc) August 5, 2017

Chelsea Handler, Albert Brooks, and former Mexican President Vicente Fox also weighed in:

Trump is leaving for vacation. Let’s hope it’s like that vacation that Bill O’Reilly went on. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) August 4, 2017

It's nice that Trump has a 17 day vacation because going to the golf clubs every weekend can be stressful. — Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) August 4, 2017