Colbert, CNN, more mock Trump's 17-day vacation

On Friday, Donald Trump headed off to New Jersey for a 17-day vacation at one of his resorts. But Trump’s holiday hasn’t given Stephen Colbert and others time off from making jokes about the president’s sudden flip-flop on what the vacation habits should be for the country’s leader.
When Colbert broached the topic of Trump’s upcoming trip during Friday’s The Late Show, the crowd booed. The host responded, “No, he’s earned it… is a phrase that you don’t say about Donald Trump.”
On Twitter, Colbert also offered a new measurement unit that involves the recently hired-and-fired White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci.
Over the last few years, Trump was very vocal in his criticism of the amount of time off taken by former President Barack Obama.
This fact wasn’t lost on CNN; during a discussion of Trump’s trip, the network used a chyron that read, “Vacation critic takes time off.”
Chelsea Handler, Albert Brooks, and former Mexican President Vicente Fox also weighed in: