So You Think You Can Dance winner Joshua Allen gets 1 year in jail for domestic violence

So You Think You Can Dance season 4 winner Joshua Allen was sentenced to one year in county jail after pleading no contest to domestic violence.

Los Angeles Daily News reports Allen, 28, was also sentenced to five years of formal probation and 52 weeks of domestic violence counseling. Prosecutors told the outlet he was ordered to stay away from the victim, his ex-girlfriend, for a decade.

In June 2016, Allen allegedly attacked his ex-girlfriend and chased her to a nearby coffee shop where she reportedly asked for help from strangers. He then allegedly threw a glass vase at a woman who was attempting to help his girlfriend, as well as a man who tried to intervene.

Deadline reports Allen proceeded to vandalize the coffee shop until he was “subdued by other good Samaritans.”

