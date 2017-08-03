HBO hackers reportedly threaten to leak more content Sunday

After several days of silence, the HBO hackers have issued a threat to release more of the network’s pilfered data.

An automated email reply message from the hackers obtained by Variety on Thursday contained a pledge to gradually upload more material. Specifically, the hackers said they would leak content on a weekly basis on Sundays at “12 GMT” — a roll-out that echoes HBO’s own original programming schedule. The message also reportedly reiterated the hackers’ claim that 1.5 terabytes of content were stolen.

In addition, a new report by The Washington Post said U.S. intelligence officials believe the HBO hack is much smaller than the data breach at Sony in 2014. But the report also noted that only 300 megabytes from HBO have been released so far. So if the 1.5 terabyte claim is correct, it still means there’s a considerable amount of unreleased material.

The update comes on the heels of HBO’s chairman Richard Plelper reassuring employees Wednesday that the company’s email system “as a whole” wasn’t likely compromised. There’s also a general belief that the company’s most valuable programming asset — upcoming Game of Thrones episodes — have not been exposed aside from one script that was uploaded Sunday. Ultimately what the hackers have is still very much a mystery. It’s also unclear how new material will be distributed as a website listing leak links has been offline for days.

EW was first to report the hack, which last Sunday included upcoming episodes of Room 104 and Ballers.