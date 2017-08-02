Sofia Vergara poses nude for Women's Health

Sofia Vergara is proud to be posing nude on the cover of a major magazine — especially at age 45.

“Here’s a woman, 45, being able to show her body. It’s not like before, when it was just young girls who would make the cover of a magazine,” she tells Women’s Health.

The actress and mom bares all for the magazine’s annual Naked Issue, on newsstands August 8, and says she doesn’t try to make her body something its not.

“It’s not about having muscle or cut abs,” Vergara says. “I don’t have abs because I’m not ‘I need to be like a fit model with a perfect body.’ That would take too much effort!”

And the Modern Family star doesn’t consider herself to be athletic enough to get a six-pack anyway.

“I don’t know if I’m strong. I have bad knees and very thin bones; I can barely do a pushup,” she says. “I wish I could be a little more athletic, but when you’re born with these gigantic boobs…I’ve had them since I was 13, and then they got bigger when I was pregnant and had the baby.”

So for Vergara, the workouts she does three to four times a week are the worst part of her day (unlike her husband, Joe Manganiello).

“It’s like torture for me,” Vergara says. “I’m in a bad mood two hours before, I’m in a bad mood while I’m doing it, I’m in a bad mood at the end because I have to schedule the next class.” But, she adds, “Joe built a very nice gym in the house, so I don’t have any excuses.”

Instead, she focuses on trying to age gracefully, which she says is all about accepting body changes.

“I’m 45. Even if you want to, at this time in your life, you can’t be perfect,” Vergara says. “It’s not that you hate it, or that you’re upset about it, but it is our reality. We’re changing. I see it happening to me.”

Vergara says the key is not to actively try to look younger.

“I want to look my age, but I want to look great. I think if you are obsessed with this ‘I want to look younger’ thing, you’re going to go crazy,” she says. “People say, ‘Oh, you look like you’re in your twenties.’ Well, it’s not true. Our skin is different. I had never thought of the word ‘pore,’ then I’m like, ‘S—! What do I do with these?”

