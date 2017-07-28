New York Post spoofs Trump administration with Survivor cover

Outwit. Outlast. Outplay. Outrageous?

Friday’s edition of the New York Post took aim at what was a wild week for President Donald Trump’s administration with a cover that spoofed Survivor.

Survivor: White House reads the cover, with Trump officials Stephen Bannon, Kellyanne Conway, Jeff Sessions, Rex Tillerson, Reince Priebus, and Anthony Scaramucci appearing as Survivor contestants (their heads have been affixed to actual Survivor players). Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, appears as well, peeking from out behind a palm frond. Trump himself lords over the image.

“Trump hates Sessions. Scaramucci hates Priebus. Who will survive the administration that’s become the biggest reality show on television?” reads the cover line.

Tomorrow's cover: In the latest episode of “White House Survivor,” the West Wing descended into chaos Thursday https://t.co/9n4WabNpff pic.twitter.com/CEihk60hwD — New York Post (@nypost) July 27, 2017

The cover arrives at the end of a stretch that saw Trump publicly trash Sessions and Scaramucci lash out against Priebus in a profanity-laced interview that the communications director gave to the New Yorker.