Sean Spicer speaks out after White House resignation

Sean Spicer issued a brief statement on Twitter after news broke regarding his White House resignation on Friday.

“It’s been an honor & a privilege to serve @POTUS @realDonaldTrump & this amazing country,” he tweeted. “I will continue my service through August.”

Spicer departed his post as White House Press Secretary after President Donald Trump brought on Anthony Scaramucci, a former New York hedge fund executive, as the new communications director.

News of Spicer’s exit exploded on Twitter Friday, with many speculating about what’s next for the former Trump administration official. One place he won’t land is CNN, which has employed ex-Trump employees as contributors in the past; a network spokesperson confirmed to EW the same will not happen with Spicer. Former Trump advisor Corey Lewandowski and Trump campaign official Jason Miller had previously been appointed contributors.

Spicer will, however, be appearing on Fox News’ Hannity Friday night (July 21) at 10 p.m. ET. Host Sean Hannity will sit down for three separate interviews with Spicer, Scaramucci, and White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus.

“Words fail me. And they failed him, too,” Stephen Colbert, who previously mocked Spicer for controversial claims on The Late Show, tweeted of the resignation. Other late-night personalities and celebrities continue to respond to the abrupt announcement.