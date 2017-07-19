Young and the Restless casts another Big Brother alum

The Young and the Restless love affair for casting Big Brother contestants continues — and this time, it’s Mr. PEC-tacular’s turn.

EW has learned that pro wrestler Jessie Godderz, who appeared on seasons 10 and 11 of the CBS reality show, will make an Aug. 4 guest appearance on the daytime sudser.

Godderz will — natch! — play a security guard who has an encounter with Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) and Noah (Robert Adamson) at the Crushfest Music Festival.

Most recently, Godderz played a pro wrestler named Lightning Rod in the first episode of FX’s new series Snowfall.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.