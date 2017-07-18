Where to watch O.J. Simpson's parole hearing

He used to pack sports stadiums and fill seats in movie theaters as both an NFL star and a steadily working Hollywood actor, and now all eyes will seemingly be glued on O.J. Simpson once again this Thursday, July 20, as his scheduled parole hearing related to robbery and kidnapping charges will be broadcast live around the country.

The ex-footballer and entertainment personality is currently being held in the Lovelock Correctional Facility in Nevada, where he has been incarcerated since 2008 after being sentenced to nine to 33 years in prison for the aforementioned crimes.

If paroled, the 70-year-old, who will appear at the hearing via video conference in front of four members of the Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners, could walk free as early as Oct. 1. In 2013, Simpson won parole on several other charges, though he remained in prison on six weapons-related counts.

Simpson previously found himself at the center of perhaps the most famous criminal case of all time, when he was tried and acquitted for the 1994 murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman.

His life has been dramatized and documented numerous times in recent years, with the popular FX series The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story bagging five Emmys last year, while the 467-minute, Ezra Edelman-directed nonfiction film O.J.: Made in America won the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature in February.

Ahead of Thursday’s proceedings, for which a reported 240 media credentials have been granted, here’s an updating list of where you can watch coverage of Simpson’s hearing:

ESPN

The sports network, which also produced Made in America, will air live coverage of Simpson’s parole hearing during a 90-minute Outside the Lines special beginning Thursday at 1:00 p.m. ET. Jeremy Schaap, ABC legal analyst Ryan Smith, and Jason Reid of TheUndefeated.com will anchor from the ESPN studios, while Mark Schwarz and Shelley Smith are set to report from Nevada. Hannah Storm will later front a 60-minute edition of SportsCenter dedicated to the Simpson hearing.

NBC News

Savannah Guthrie will begin the media outlet’s coverage with an exclusive interview with Chris Darden — an attorney and then-Deputy District Attorney who served as co-counsel alongside Marcia Clark in the prosecution of Simpson — on TODAY. Darden will then participate in NBC News’ coverage of the parole hearing throughout the remainder of the day.

Guthrie and Lester Holt will additionally anchor an NBC News Special Report on the hearing at 1:00 p.m. ET. Correspondents Cynthia McFadden and Joe Fryer are also scheduled to contribute reports from New York City and Lovelock, Nevada, respectively.