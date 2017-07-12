At least one person thought Donald Trump Jr. acquited himself nicely during his Tuesday night interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News.

“My son Donald did a good job last night. He was open, transparent and innocent,” President Donald Trump wrote on Twitter early Wednesday morning. “This is the greatest Witch Hunt in political history. Sad!”

It was revealed this week that Donald Jr. had met with a Russian lawyer who promised compromising information about President Trump’s opponent in the 2016 presidential election, Hillary Clinton. Donald Jr. had not previously disclosed the meeting.

“In retrospect, I probably would have done things a little differently,” Donald Jr. said to Hannity of the meeting, which he called “opposition research.”

“They had something, you know, maybe concrete evidence to all the stories I’d been hearing about,” Donald Jr. added. “So I think I wanted to hear it out. But really it went nowhere, and it was apparent that that wasn’t what the meeting was actually about.”

In addition to his early morning review of Donald Jr., Trump also took another shot at the legitimate press (though it was unclear what media outlets Trump is unhappy with at this moment).

Remember, when you hear the words "sources say" from the Fake Media, often times those sources are made up and do not exist. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 12, 2017

The president had remained mostly quiet about his son’s scandal, but he did promote the Hannity interview via Twitter and called Donald Jr. “a great person who loves our country!” He also retweeted a Fox News clip of host Jesse Watters claiming Donald Jr. is a “victim.”