Donald Trump claims: 'I have very little time for watching T.V.'

President Donald Trump often retweets clips from Fox News and has attacked television personalities like MSNBC hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski and former Celebrity Apprentice host Arnold Schwarzenegger. But according to the Commander-in-Chief, he doesn’t actually have time to sit and watch television.

“The W.H. is functioning perfectly, focused on HealthCare, Tax Cuts/Reform & many other things. I have very little time for watching T.V.,” Trump wrote on Twitter Wednesday, incorrectly abbreviating TV in his tweet.

The W.H. is functioning perfectly, focused on HealthCare, Tax Cuts/Reform & many other things. I have very little time for watching T.V. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 12, 2017

Despite his comments, Trump at least watched his son, Donald Trump Jr., during an interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News Tuesday night.

“My son Donald did a good job last night. He was open, transparent and innocent. This is the greatest Witch Hunt in political history. Sad!” Trump wrote hours before claiming he has “very little time” for television. Donald Jr. appeared on Hannity’s Fox News program to discuss the scandal involving his meeting with a Russian lawyer in 2016 who claimed to have compromising information on Hillary Clinton, the Democratic nominee for president.

My son Donald did a good job last night. He was open, transparent and innocent. This is the greatest Witch Hunt in political history. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 12, 2017

Trump may have been responding to a Washington Post story about the Russia scandal, which cited sources claiming the president has “raged” about the issue and its coverage. In addition to the Wednesday tweets above, Trump also took a shot at the legitimate press, writing, “Remember, when you hear the words ‘sources say’ from the Fake Media, often times those sources are made up and do not exist.”