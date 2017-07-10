Kellyanne Conway laughs off contentious CNN interview: 'I admire your moxie'

Kellyanne Conway had a busy Monday morning — sparring with news reporters over the recent revelations about Donald Trump Jr. having met with a Russian lawyer during last year’s presidential campaign in order to get damaging information about Hillary Clinton.

After first being confronted with previous claims she made to the contrary in an interview with ABC, Conway went back and forth with CNN’s Chris Cuomo about the reports — even laughing at one point after Cuomo suggested Trump Jr. might not be a credible source (since he’s already offered two different explanations of the meeting).

“I admire your moxie, sitting there with the CNN chyron below you talking about credibility issues, after the couple of weeks you guys have had,” Conway said, an apparent reference to the three CNN journalists who resigned last month after an article they had published about possible Russia connections to President Donald Trump’s camapign had to be retracted.

“Listen, I could not be more proud to have that CNN chyron next to me,” Cuomo responded.

“That’s great,” Conway said. “And I could not be more proud to represent the White House here on CNN.”

Kellyanne Conway and Chris Cuomo clash on air over Donald Trump Jr's meeting with a Russian lawyer https://t.co/PNXrCUMlw3 — CNN (@CNN) July 10, 2017

Conway’s appearance on CNN comes after President Trump has made the network his de facto stand-in for “fake news.” Trump has repeatedly slammed the network, tweeting on July 1, “I am thinking about changing the name #FakeNews CNN to #FraudNewsCNN!” He later posted a meme video of himself punching a man with the CNN logo emblazoned over his face. (The clip came from President Trump’s appearance at Wrestlemania 23.)