Chris Christie slammed by sports radio caller in viral clip

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie was blasted as a “fat ass” during his audition to replace Mike Francesa as afternoon drive host on New York sports radio station WFAN.

“Governor, next time you want to sit on a beach that is closed to the entire world except you, you put your fat ass in a car and go to one that’s open to all your constituents,” a caller identified as “Mike” from Montclair, New Jersey told Christie on Monday.

“You know, Mike, I love getting calls from Communists in Montclair,” Christie said in response.

After the pair’s argument escalated, Christie added, “Mike, I’m not the guy came on the air, swore on the air. You’re swearing on the air, Mike. You’re a bum.”

Earlier this month, photos showed Christie sitting with his family on a New Jersey beach closed to the public because of a government shutdown. That faux pas is just one of the reasons the governor’s approval rating sits at just 15 percent.

Told during his hosting stint that the beach photos were “bad optics,” Christie replied, “Oh, bad optics? Mike, I’d like to come look at your optics every day, buddy.” He later hung up on the caller.

Christie is one of a number people auditioning to replace Francesa after 28 years in afternoon drive on the sports talk station. (Francesa spent 19 years hosting the Mike and the Mad Dog show with Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo from 1989 to 2008; their relationship will be the subject of an upcoming ESPN 30 for 30 documentary film airing this week.) Speaking to EW about that project, Francesa said Christie would likely find full-time hosting duties to be an adjustment after guest-host appearances on WFAN and his own segment on a New Jersey station.

“Clearly, he can communicate. He also doesn’t mind a fight. And he already is a brand, so he brings some dynamic,” Francesa said. “You can also talk about how he’s got a lot of negatives and he’s not very popular in the state right now. He’s got some baggage. He brings some good, he brings some bad. I would think the guy’s a governor of a state — he’s going to be a candidate if he wants to be a candidate.”