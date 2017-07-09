Drake & Josh‘s Drake Bell may not have been invited to costar Josh Peck’s wedding last month, but one big name guest wants everyone to know he was.

Fuller House actor John Stamos recently posted a few images on Instagram — which you can see below — of him and his Grandfathered costar Peck hanging out together. One photo caption stood out among the others, though: “I got invited to the wedding and I didn’t even want to go.” Didn’t want to, he jokes, but he did, as seen in other photos from the big occasion.

After news broke of Peck’s wedding, Bell, who had been hoping for an invite, shared his disappointed feelings in a since-deleted set of tweets, saying, “When you’re not invited to the wedding the message is clear… Loyalty is key… ALWAYS remember where you came from.”

Since then Bell’s feelings on the matter have cooled down somewhat, with the musician (who has a new song out) saying he has no hard feelings toward his Nickelodeon costar and that they actually keep in touch more than people know.

“He was my best friend for 18 years,” Bell told EW sister publication PEOPLE in an interview about his being caught off guard by the news. “In all honesty, we talk all the time, we’ve been talking. I was just expecting…”

But just because he was hurt about not getting an invite to Peck’s special day, which saw him wed his longtime girlfriend Paige O’Brien in Malibu, doesn’t mean he would turn down a chance to hop back into their old roles.

“I would love to [do a reunion],” Bell said in the interview. “If it’s done in the right way. I don’t know if a reunion of us doing same characters as in Drake and Josh, or different ones like in Pineapple Express,” he says. “But it would definitely be fun.”

Drake & Josh ran on Nickelodeon from 2004-2007 and starred both Bell and Peck as stepbrothers who shared a room and got into all manner of trouble on an episode-by-episode basis, while also dealing with their younger sister Megan (iCarly‘s Miranda Cosgrove). Grandfathered ran on FOX from 2015-2016 and starred Stamos as a single restaurant owner who discovers he has a son (played by Peck) and a granddaughter he hadn’t known about.

You can see Stamos’ Instagram photos with Peck below, as well as a sweet tribute to the newly married couple.

